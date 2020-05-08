MADRID, May 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Foreign Ministry reiterated this Thursday its “absolute rejection” of the “false” accusations made by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, about the alleged participation of Colombia in the alleged naval incursion on the Venezuelan coasts of La Guaira as part of ‘Operation Gideon’ to overthrow him.

“We call the attention of the international community to the insistence of that regime for involving the Colombian authorities in actions unrelated to international law,” the Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, in which it insisted that it is a country “that respects international law and that will never support activities outside it.”

Thus, he defended that the position of the Colombian Executive has been to “lead, together with several countries, the return to democracy and the full validity of freedoms in Venezuela, based on diplomacy and compliance with International Law.”

“The attention to the very serious humanitarian tragedy experienced by the Venezuelan people cannot be diverted with the false accusations of Nicolás Maduro,” he has settled.

For his part, Maduro insisted on Thursday that the alleged naval incursion is “a covert operation supported” by Colombian President Iván Duque.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the naval incursion is part of ‘Operation Gideon’, which would be a new attempt by the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, to overthrow Maduro by military means. The Bolivarian leader says he has evidence that Guaidó signed a $ 212 million contract with the US company Silvercorp to plan and launch “Operation Gideon.”

Silvercorp director ex-green beret Jordan Goudreau has confirmed this and maintains the plan is ongoing. For his part, J.J. Rendón, Guaidó’s political adviser, has confirmed in separate interviews with the ‘Washington Post’ and CNN the existence of the contract, although he said that he and Voluntad Popular member Sergio Vergara signed it, not Guaidó. The objective was to “capture or eliminate” Maduro to establish Guaidó in power, but “Operation Gideon” did not finally receive the green light, he said.