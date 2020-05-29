Maduro’s regime and Guaidó’s team celebrate the result of Thursday’s hearing

MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The British Justice has postponed any decision on the delivery of the gold reserves of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) that are guarded by the Bank of England pending the determination of the competent authority to claim them, if the Government of Nicolás Maduro or the cabinet headed by the ‘president in charge’, Juan Guaidó.

At stake are 930 million euros, according to the Special Prosecutor’s Office appointed by Guaidó, which has reported a first hearing held on Thursday and in which the court, “welcoming the arguments” presented by the team of the head of the National Assembly and by the Bank of England agreed to initiate “no earlier than June 22” a procedure to determine “what authority can represent the BCV”.

“This will also allow solving another case before the same court and in which the Maduro regime intends to appropriate about $ 120 million derived from the termination of a gold swap contract,” said attorney general’s office said in a statement. .

Guaidó’s team has defended that whoever has power over the BCV, also “to dispose of the use of its assets,” is an ‘ad hoc’ administrative board and that Maduro only wants to access resources outside of any type of parliamentary control. . “It will only further promote corruption,” he said in his statement.

The ‘Chavista’ regime, which claims the reserves retained by the Bank of England by appealing to alleged funding from UN programs against the coronavirus pandemic, does not throw in the towel. “We hope to obtain justice, to save Venezuelan lives during this pandemic,” the BCV has published on its official Twitter account, where it has proclaimed that the “fight” continues.

The Venezuelan vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, has also considered “good news” that the BCV “is still in the lawsuit against the Bank of England for the gold that is the heritage of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” according to Venezolana de Televisión.

“These resources do not belong to the criminal organization that Juan Guaidó presides over, which is the only thing that he presides over, and who has a plot with that bank to steal the gold from our country,” Maduro’s ‘number two’ has warned, stating that “the criminal clique was for wool and it was shorn.”

Rodríguez, however, has demanded speed to resolve the current judicial controversy, because “every minute that passes means that people can lose their lives due to the coronavirus, people who can become infected and Venezuela requires their resources.”

GUAIDÓ COMPLAINT “PERSECUTION”

Guaidó, for his part, has insisted on Twitter that Maduro is “a cowardly dictator who only wants to continue stealing.” “They neither recognize you nor will they,” said the head of the National Assembly, who in January 2019 proclaimed himself “president in charge” of Venezuela and is recognized by fifty countries, including the United Kingdom.

“That gold, protected by England, will be destined to assist Venezuelans. It will not be for gasoline traffickers or blood gold,” added Guaidó in his networks.

His team has also published a statement to denounce that, after the “rejection” of Maduro’s claims by the British authorities, the ‘Chavista’ regime has taken “actions of political persecution against legitimate government officials”, in allusion to complaints filed with the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“An attempt to achieve, with terrorism, what he failed in the London court: divert the billion euros to fuel his corruption,” the cabinet led by Guaidó has added.

The “interim government” agrees to continue “in the defense of Venezuela’s assets abroad” and to alert the various authorities and administrations “to expose the criminal intentions of the Maduro regime.”