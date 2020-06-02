.

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 25

Caracas. Venezuela yesterday implemented a gasoline price system that largely reverses the policy of strong subsidies that reigned for decades in the country, leaving drivers who continue to queue to buy fuel in confusion, while the government seeks to end the shortage with imports from Iran.

Cheap gasoline has long been considered almost a birthright in this member country of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, but the shortage at service stations in recent months due to very low domestic refining and US sanctions To remove President Nicolás Maduro from power, they have left the drivers with empty tanks.

In defiance of the United States, Iran sent five fuel vessels to Venezuela, which arrived last week. Tehran declared yesterday that it can send more.

Maduro on Saturday announced a two-tier system in which drivers can buy up to 120 liters of gasoline in local currency per month at a price equivalent to $ 0.25 per liter, and upon exceeding the quota they must pay up to $ 0.50 per liter. That last price in principle is only charged in 200 stations that sell without volume restriction.

Liter 121 will be paid at an unsubsidized price at the international reference value of 50 cents or its equivalent; it can do it in bolivars, petros or convertible currencies, explained the oil minister, Tareck El Aissami.

The official clarified that the sale is not conditioned and that users can load 120 liters, or the amount they request, which will be paid according to rates.

The acute shortage recently fueled a black market that forced people to pay at least $ 2 a liter.

The new plan raised doubts among workers and consumers across the country on its first day. At 9 a.m. (local time) several gas stations in Caracas were still closed while personnel and security forces supervised the distribution amid the confusion, awaiting instructions from the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela.

We have gasoline, but it is not clear if it will be sold at a price (subsidized) or dollarized, said Jefferson Suárez, a military man who organized a line at a service station in eastern Caracas.

Outside the capital, the start of the new system was even more uncertain. In the border state of Táchira, many stations did not open, while in the western cities of Barquisimeto and Maracaibo they ran out of subsidized gasoline very quickly.

PDVSA President Asdrúbal Chávez acknowledged that there are still things that we must solve in this process. In an interview for state television, he added: we ask our people for a little patience while correcting small details.

Paying for subsidized fuel, from which vehicles were supplying up to 30 liters in most of the 1,800 stations in the country, was further complicated by the malfunctioning of electronic payment machines and the shortage of local currency, leading to some dispatchers to collect in dollars.

This week also began a relaxation of the quarantine that allowed opening the banks, which only gave a maximum of 100,000 bolivars in cash, the equivalent of $ 0.50, insufficient to fill the tank of a vehicle even at the subsidized price.

In many stations they asked for a Venezuelan identification card and a bank account to buy fuel at the subsidized price, while others required that the vehicles be registered in the Patria System, which is a database used by the government to administer social assistance benefits. .

The authorities clarified that after an initial period of 90 days, drivers who want to buy gasoline at a subsidized price must show a card affiliated to said system.

.