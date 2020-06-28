Venezuela announced this Saturday special military deployments in regions bordering Colombia, in the face of illegal steps that the Nicolás Maduro government links to an increase in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Caribbean country.

Maduro ordered the creation of « temporary strategic comprehensive defense zones » in the Zulia and Táchira states (west), in order to « attend to this irregular situation that is making our people sick, which is driving the growth of COVID-19 cases » said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

A « comprehensive defense zone » is a geographical area to coordinate security actions under the command of a military chief.

In a statement broadcast by the state television station VTV from the presidential palace in Caracas, Rodríguez assured that the crossings by the « trochas » – informal steps along the borders of Venezuela with Colombia and Brazil – « without any type of sanitary or epidemiological control » They have become a vehicle for the spread of the virus.

The socialist government reports 5,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 42 deaths, figures questioned by the opposition and organizations such as Human Rights Watch, which denounce that the number of infections is much higher.

The head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, Admiral Remigio Ceballos, assured that the objective of the measure announced by Rodríguez is to coordinate « greater containment » in the illegal passages.

The Maduro government maintains that more than 70,000 Venezuelans have returned to their country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the United Nations, more than five million people have emigrated from the country since 2015, driven by a serious socioeconomic crisis, with six consecutive years of recession, hyperinflation, and shortages of basic products such as medicines.

erc / mls