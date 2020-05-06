May 5, 2020 | 7:16 pm

On Monday night, May 4, Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, reported in a televised speech about the capture of 15 men of American origin accused of planning an attack against the Venezuelan president. Donald Trump’s government separates itself.

Nicolás Maduro said during his message that since Friday night they had knowledge of an attack plan against the president, orchestrated according to what the government of Donald Trump and Iván Duque, president of Colombia, said. “The order was to set Venezuela on fire,” said the Venezuelan president, so they deployed an operation of 25,000 members of the armed forces and the police.

During the 48-hour day, eight people were killed and 15 were detained, in addition to having seized firearms and ammunition. Maduro emphasized that among the detainees there are “two American security members” of the President of the United States, and identified them as Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, showing their passports and other documents on state television VTV. .

The Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaidó acknowledged the occurrence of the alleged attack and detention, for which they demanded respect for the human rights of the detainees.

“We demand respect for the human rights and fundamental guarantees of the people captured in the last hours. The history of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship includes torture, forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions widely denounced by international organizations such as the Human Rights Council of the United Nations organization, “said the National Communication Center in a statement.

During his message, Nicolás Maduro emphasized that until that moment the United States government had not issued any position on the subject.

Today after press questions Donald Trump denied having knowledge of the operation “I have just been informed. It has nothing to do with our government, “said Trump.

“There is a huge disinformation campaign underway by the Maduro regime, making it difficult to separate the facts from the propaganda,” a State Department spokesman told . hours after President Donald Trump denied involvement of states. United in the alleged attempted “invasion” denounced by Maduro.

The incursion and arrests take place at a time of tension between the two countries. Last month, the United States sent warships to the Venezuelan coast to detain “cartels, criminals, terrorists and other evil actors,” Trump said.

With information