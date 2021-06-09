Venezuela and Uruguay draw without goals in a close match

06/09/2021 at 3:19 AM CEST

. / Caracas

Venezuela and Uruguay tied this Tuesday without goals in Caracas on the eighth day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in a match in which Vinotinto managed to show good defense and a good attack rhythm against their rival who lacked intensity. He played a good game despite the absence of three of his most important pillars, his striker Salomón Rondón and his midfielders Yangel Herrera and Yeferson Soteldo.

Venezuela dominated the actions in the first fifteen minutes and that was reflected when in minute 18 the forward Josef Martinez scored in the frame guarded by Fernando Muslera. A good pass by Wilker Ángel reached Martínez on the edge of the small area, he controlled the ball and finished off the lower right corner of Muslera, but the goal was reviewed by the VAR, which minutes later he decided cancel it by the attacker’s previous hand.

During the first half, Uruguay lacked rhythm and intensity to generate scoring opportunities, but from minute 60, especially with Luis Suárez, Celeste lacked precision to hurt the Venezuelan goal defended by Joel Graterol. Uruguay’s best chance of danger came in the 75th minute when José Giménez surprised with a header but the ball narrowly deflected, while ten minutes later Muslera stopped Martinez the clearest chance of the Venezuelan team.

With the goalless draw, the Uruguayan team completed its third straight matchday without winning and is provisionally fourth with eight points in the standings, while Vinotino is penultimate, out of ten teams, with four. On the ninth day of the South American qualifying rounds, Venezuela will host Argentina on September 2, while Uruguay will visit Peru in Lima.