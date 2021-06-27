Venezuela and Peru face each other in the Copa América: What are the odds of their new duel?

Finally, we will reach the culmination of the group stage of the America’s Cup 2021. However, except for a couple of teams, everything is yet to be defined regarding which national teams will be part of the quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL tournament, including both the teams from Venezuela Y Peru that they will face tomorrow in the Brasilia National Stadium.

A) Yes, La Vinotinto top in last place in Group B, adding two draws and one defeat. However, the point added before Ecuador on the hour of play on the last date has covered the whole of Jose Peseiro of hope, assuming a notable emotional boost in the face of his dispute with the red-and-white. However, those led by Ricardo Gareca arrive with better dividends, accumulating a victory, a tie Y a defeat that place them, although not with full guarantees, in the next instance of the cup.

Due to the above described, and taking into consideration that his last three appointments on the field of play have ended in a draw, the betting houses pay the victory of Venezuela to 3.5, leaving the conquest of Peru in 2.4 Y another tie at 2.8. Finally, we remember that this match will take place on Sunday June 27, that is, tomorrow.