Venezuela and Ecuador divide points in the Copa América

RIO DE JANEIRO.

The bravery and courage of the decimated Venezuela found a reward against Ecuador this Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, where they drew 2-2 about the time at the opening of the third day of Group B of the Copa América 2021.

Ayrton Preciado, at minute 39, and Gonzalo Plata, in ’71, in a sprint worthy of Usain Bolt, marked by the Tricolor led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who debuted with a 1-0 defeat against Colombia and rested on the previous day.

The Vinotinto by the Portuguese José Peseiro, with more than a dozen casualties due to injuries and covid-19, rescued a point through Edson Castillo, in 51, and Ronald Hernández, in 90 + 1, after debuting with a 3-0 setback against host Brazil and a goalless draw with the coffee growers.

With this result, the classified Brazil, that this date rests, is leader with six points, followed by Colombia (4), Venezuela (2), Ecuador (1) and Peru (0). Colombians and Peruvians faced each other in the second round in Goiania.

On the penultimate day, on Wednesday, Ecuador will face Peru in Goiania. Venezuela will rest and Brazil and Colombia will close the day in Rio.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.