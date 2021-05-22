Venezuela and Ecuador are nominated as alternative venues for the Copa América 2021

The social problems that are experienced in Colombia forced the Conmebol to remove the headquarters of America Cup and studies new options to decide that another country will share with Argentina the responsibility of hosting the event. Venezuela and Ecuador are the last to apply.

Argentine journalist Martín Liberman published a document signed and sealed by Mervin Maldonado, minister for youth and sports in Venezuela, in which this Caribbean country offers itself as an alternate venue for the Copa América after the decline of Colombia.

“Taking into account the unfortunate events that occurred in our sister Republic of Colombia, we are aware of the importance for the life and development of South American football that the Copa América 2021 is not harmed (…) Therefore, we offer ourselves as an alternative venue for the group in which the selection of our country is framed ”, reads part of the Venezuelan communiqué.

The venues they postulate are three: Caracas (UCV Olympic Stadium), Valencia (Misael Delgado Stadium) and Mérida (Metropolitan Stadium). These stadiums have recently hosted matches for the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and also South American Qualifiers (Mérida and Caracas).

Seeing the information, many Venezuelans were reluctant on social networks with the possibility that the cup will be played in their country. Venezuela is also experiencing several long-standing socio-economic problems, which were intensified by the pandemic.

In addition to Ecuador and Venezuela, it is unofficially known that Chile is another candidate to host the parties that corresponded to Colombia.

Colombia wanted the Copa América for November

The Colombians presented a proposal to Conmebol to postpone the tournament until November, but the highest soccer entity in the region denied that request.

“For reasons related to the international calendar of competitions and the logistics of the tournament, it is impossible to transfer the Copa América 2021 to November.

Conmebol appreciates the enthusiasm and commitment of the President of the Republic of Colombia, Mr. Iván Duque and his collaborators, as well as the President of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, and his team. It is certain that in the future new projects will emerge together for the growth of Colombian and South American soccer.

Conmebol ensures the realization of the Conmebol Copa América 2021 and will report in the coming days the relocation of the matches that were to be played in Colombia, ”the statement said.

