31 tons of Venezuelan gold have been frozen for months at the Bank of England, after 50 countries did not know the mandate of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) agreed with the United Nations Development Program to allocate part of the gold that is in the Bank of England to the direct purchase of medicines, food and medical equipment to face the Covid-19 pandemic, said the president of the issuing entity on Wednesday.

Venezuelan authorities will defend the mechanism discussed in March with the UNDP for a billion dollars before a court in London, whose hearing is scheduled for Thursday and in which they claim that the Bank of England refuses to follow instructions to sell part of the Gold that the BCV has in that institution, Calixto Ortega Sánchez said in an interview with . from the headquarters of the Central Bank.

Venezuela officially registers 1,245 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths from the infection, one of the lowest death rates from the virus in the region.Although nongovernmental groups of local physicians and the Johns Hopkins University Centers for Human Rights and Humanitarian Health have expressed doubts about the scope of the tests and the numbers.

“We agreed with the United Nations Program that they receive the funds directly,” said Ortega, after showing a diplomatic passport that accredits him in those functions and a document with several entries to London since late 2018 to address Venezuelan gold issues.

“It is not my word, it is not that I am saying that I am going to buy food, medicine and medical equipment. It is the United Nations that is saying it and they are not going to lend themselves to anything dark, that is not neutral, independent, ”he added.

The head of the Central Bank said that He hopes to get in an expedited trial of a few weeks that the Bank of England delivers part of the gold requested from 2019 to face the economic emergency under the pandemic.

“It is necessary that this be resolved as soon as possible for the benefit of the Venezuelan people. The Central Bank is not going to administer the funds ‘per se’, there is no Venezuelan state institution that will be involved in procuring those funds, ”added the official.

For months 31 tons of Venezuelan gold have been frozen in the Bank of England, after the British government and 50 other countries ignored the mandate of President Nicolás Maduro, after questioned elections in 2018, and chose to support the head of the opposition Parliament, Juan Guaidó, as the country’s leader.

The Bank of England declined to comment on the case, and UNDP did not respond to a request for more information.

The issuer’s chairman said the Bank of England is in breach of the contract signed with Venezuela and “gambling its prestige”, after affirming that the request was made by Venezuela in the face of the collapse of oil prices and its oil production.

“That is the worst that a nation can live. He has no income, he has no ability to make cash and the funds he has deposited abroad cannot be mobilized, in the midst of a pandemic, “he added. (Rts)