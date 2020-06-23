UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Venezuela has accused the United States of preventing it from paying $ 21 million owed to the United Nations, leading to the loss of its right to vote in the General Assembly.

The Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, asked in a revealed letter on Monday to the secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres, to redouble efforts so that his country can pay.

The US sanctions, he noted, « have prevented us from successfully transferring the required funds to United Nations bank accounts located not only in the United States, but also in other countries. »

“Each time we have tried to transfer the resources, the transactions have been rejected or returned to our bank accounts – at best – while on other occasions they have been frozen or confiscated, in accordance with the sanctions imposed by The United States against Venezuela or by threats from the United States government to those financial institutions. ”

The United States was the first of more than 50 countries that recognized as opposition president of Venezuela Juan Guaidó, leader of the Venezuelan opposition-led assembly, who claimed the authority of the president in early 2019, claiming that the president’s re-election, Nicolás Maduro, had been illegitimate.

United States President Donald Trump appeared to back down Monday in his comments over the weekend, when he said in an interview that he would consider meeting with Maduro, casting doubt on his support for Guaidó. In a tweet, Trump wrote: « I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful withdrawal from power! »

The United Nations recognizes the Maduro government as the representative of Venezuela, and Moncada accused the Trump government of breaching the US agreement with the UN as a host country by preventing the country from fulfilling « fully and efficiently » its responsibilities to the global body.

Moncada asked the secretary-general to work personally to ensure that the United States does not « abuse its role » and « abides by both the letter and the spirit of the host country agreement, » and to ensure that countries do not lose their right to vote for reasons. « Out of their control » that derive from illegal sanctions contrary to the United Nations Charter.

According to United Nations regulations, countries that do not pay the payments due lose voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly.

Moncada said in the letter, dated June 15 – two days before the assembly voted for a new president, five members of the Security Council and 18 members of the Economic and Social Council – that he has been trying since last year to » find and establish a financial route that would allow the secure transfer of our resources to settle our accounts with the organization ”.

The Maduro government, he said, has held bilateral talks with representatives of the United States « but so far no response has been received at all. » Caracas asked the General Assembly Committee on Contributions to make an exception to the payment obligation due to complications, but learned informally that the request had been blocked by the United States and Great Britain, which requires consensus.

As a result, Venezuela was the only country that did not vote in the June 17 elections.

Moncada stressed that Venezuela does not ask that the debt be forgiven, and that it has more than 21 million dollars for the minimum payment to restore its right to vote.