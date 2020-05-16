MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The 4th Special Court of Venezuela has issued an order of preventive detention against 39 people implicated in the attempted “coup invasion” by Venezuelan mercenaries and ex-military personnel in the so-called ‘Operation Gideon’.

The first 29 suspects are accused of the crimes of treason, rebellion and conspiracy with a foreign government and illicit trafficking in weapons of war. One of them is also accused of financing terrorism.

On the other hand, the 1st National Court on Terrorism and Related Crimes has ordered the deprivation of liberty against Captain Antonio Sequea Torres for intentional homicide qualified in a degree of frustration in the person of the President, treason, illicit arms trafficking of war, terrorism and association to commit crimes. Sequea would be the head of the raid.

In addition, the 3rd National Court on Terrorism and Related Offenses has ordered the deprivation of liberty against Captain Antonio Sequea Torres, Captain Víctor Pimienta Salazar, Gilbert Barillas Fernández and Josnars Baduel Oyoque for terrorism, association for crime and treason .

‘OPERATION GEDEÓN’

Up to eight Venezuelan ex-military personnel and mercenaries died in the attempted invasion on the beaches of Macuto on May 3. The mercenaries were reportedly trained in Colombia with the support of the United States. The at least two detainees, including two Americans, have been charged with terrorism, conspiracy and arms trafficking.

The Venezuelan government has shown part of a contract signed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó with the Silvercorp company led by former US green beret Jordan Goudreau to depose President Nicolás Maduro by force.

Goudreau has confirmed the existence of the contract for $ 212 million and that it was signed on October 16. But he would only have received $ 50,000 through political consultant Juan José Rendón, who has also recognized his signature.

Guaidó has completely distanced himself from the raid and has accused ‘Chavismo’ of mounting a new “pot” (assembly) to divert attention from internal problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. It has also denounced these deaths of mercenaries and ex-military personnel as “false positives” and “extrajudicial executions”.