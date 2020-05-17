MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former US Congressman David Rivera has revealed that the $ 15 million he received as a down payment for a campaign to clean up the image of Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in the United States was sent to the Venezuelan opposition with the knowledge of the Department. of State.

Rivera has said in statements to Univisión television that the operation was led by the ‘political prisoners’ of ‘Citgo 6’, detained in Venezuela, and opposition leader Leopoldo López also participated to finance activities against Maduro, including protests. from 2017.

Rivera’s consulting firm, Interamerican Consulting Incorporated, indicted in New York courts for alleged breach of a $ 50 million settlement, is not listed as a foreign agent or as a lobbyist in the United States. Both requirements would be necessary to carry out their function, according to experts consulted by Univisión.

The value of the three-month agreement with Rivera’s company, indicated in the lawsuit filed in New York, exceeds the income of all 2019 of the ten large lobby companies registered in the United States.

“50 million dollars are not paid by the sheikhs, the emirs, or any other dictator for lobbying in a whole year. This was a three-month contract,” Pedro Burelli, former external director of PDVSA, pointed out in statements to Univision.

“It seems a little difficult to me that PDVSA’s reputation in the United States could be improved without somehow communicating with those government agents,” said attorney Agusti Filiberto.

The lawsuit states that Interamerican Consulting Incorporated pledged in 2017 to offer strategic consulting services to formulate a plan that would enhance PDVSA’s reputation. The goal was to win the trust of politicians, opinion leaders, public officials, and shareholders in the United States.

The plaintiffs point out that Rivera’s company only released two five-sheet reports, which is why the PDVSA subsidiary suspended payment of the remaining $ 35 million. However, Rivera insisted that he be paid in full.

Although the contract was made linked to the government of President Nicolás Maduro, it was the interim presidency of the opposition Juan Guaidó who raised the demand with the US authorities.