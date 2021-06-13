Venezuela, a debut under the threat of Covid-19

06/13/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

The Copa América that Bolsonaro wanted to organize in his country will start today with a Brazil – Venezuela (10:00 p.m. CEST, Brasilia National Stadium), corresponding to group A, stained by Covid-19. Up to twelve members of the Vinotinto delegation tested positive in the first battery of PCR tests that were carried out upon landing in the Brazilian capital. The name of the infected has not transpired, but there would be players and members of the coaching staff, all of them asymptomatic.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the Venezuelan national team forced Conmebol to eliminate, in a hurry, the limit of only five substitutions in the list of registered in the coronavirus competitionAnd the Venezuelan Federation took advantage of the gap to call 15 new players yesterday, who must land in Brazil as a matter of urgency.

THE EXTREME RIGHT KICKS BALLS OUT

The government’s reading of what happened Bolsonaro It is very particular in a country with 484,000 deaths from Covid-19 during the pandemic. “If there were not the possibility of having positive cases, the rigorous protocols would not exist. Luckily, in the case of Venezuela other players must come, because that is what the regulations contemplate, so the match will take place normally”, assured the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, which indicated that Venezuelan players and technicians will pass the quarantine in Brazil and will only be able to return to their country when they have a negative PCR test.

The case of Venezuela is not isolated. Bolivia, which debuts against Paraguay on Monday, has had four positive Covid-19 players upon arrival in Goiania. The coach of La Verde, Cesar FariasYou will now have to decide whether to replace the three infected with some of the 60 players who are part of a pre-list.

LA CANARINHA, VERY FAVORITE

Venezuela will face, therefore, very decimated a meeting in which Tite could introduce up to three new faces, in relation to the team that beat Paraguay 0-2 on Tuesday, in a qualifying match for Qatar 2022. Alisson will come back under sticks instead of Ederson, the mattress Renan lodi will occupy the right side instead of Alex Sandro Y Lucas Paquetá, from Olympique de Lyon, will play instead of a shutdown Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian 11 will be very offensive with: Alisson, Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos and Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Neymar Jr. The Vinotinto lineup is a real unknown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The extra-field atmosphere, once again, will mark the clash after Tite’s revelations, in the press conference prior to the match, in which he assured that the players and the coaching staff notified the president of the CBF that they did not want to play the Copa América at home, when the venue was not yet defined.

In the last precedent, between Canarinha and Vinotino, the Brazilians won 1-0, with a goal from Roberto Firmino, in an insipid clash played in November in Sao Paulo valid for the 2022 World Cup.