The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said on Friday (1) that the region to the north of Italy already has a structure to be reopened, in view of the slowdown in the number of cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

Italian walking the streets of Venice

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

“Veneto can open everything, obviously with a solid basis for a certification given by the Scientific Committee. But, in principle, we could face any kind of opening,” he said.

According to Zaia, a different reopening is necessary for each region, taking into account that the use of protective masks is one of the essential conditions for this battle.

The governor also explained that “the determinations introduced by Veneto are not in contrast to the national decree, but they want to bring a principle of common sense and respect to citizens”.

In recent days, several regions are taking steps to loosen the quarantine in Italy before the date proposed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which has caused a controversy in the country.

“Legal battles do not lead to anything. We do not take measures to seek muscle tests or play it in politics. It seems to me that the minister [das Relações Regionais, Francesco] Boccia, representing the government, understood our will. I think that for almost all measures subject to the ordinance, there is the possibility of demonstrating an alignment with the decree for which we did not withdraw them “, he stressed.

Since April 24, the government of the region has announced a series of relaxation measures for local trade as part of phase two of fighting the pandemic. With the decision, ice cream parlors and pastry shops resumed selling their products for travel, in addition to bookstores, stationers and children’s clothing stores were able to reopen.

According to Zaia, “one of the disputes is the sale of children’s clothes and flowers and plants ‘outdoors’ on the market.” It is not foreseen, but I pointed out that they are sold in florists, in the garden, in supermarkets. If this is the dispute compared to the amount of work we do, I would say that we are in a good moment “, he clarified.

The governor of Veneto also called on the government for an urgent measure regarding all children who are unable to be accompanied by parents who need to go to work.

“Why open all 4 am and know that there are minors who inevitably run the risk of being alone at home, I think it is not sustainable. The appeal I want to make to the Minister of Education and in general is to activate all possible measures and imaginable in relation to what is the school and the school buildings “, he appealed.

Finally, Zaia informed that the crisis of the new coronavirus has already caused unemployment of 50 thousand people, 35 thousand of whom in the tourism sector, including bars and restaurants.

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus