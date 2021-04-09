‘Veneno’ wins the GLAAD Media Award for Best Spanish Speaking Series for its representation of the LGTBI collective

Veneno continues to garner good reviews and awards internationally, and this time it has won an award GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) for Best Spanish-Speaking Television Series.

GLAAD is the largest association in the world that fights for the acceptance of LGTBI people and every year rewards the media for the fair representation of the collective and the issues that affect them.

This 2021 celebrates its 32nd edition of the GLAAD Media Award with a gala that will be broadcast on YouTube this Friday at 2 am (Spanish time). Even so, winners have already been announced and, one of the graceful has been Poison, the Javis series for Atresplayer Premium that focuses on the life of Cristina Ortiz ‘La Veneno’.

Fiction has won the award for Best Spanish-Speaking Television Series, category where competed with other series such as #Luimelia (also from Atresplayer Premium), Ana (Amazon Prime Video), Someone has to die and Elite (Netflix).

What’s more, the casting of Venom will be present at the ceremony, plus other distinguished guests such as Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Jim Parsons, Demi Lovato, Matt Bomer or the cast of glee, which will honor the recently deceased Naya Rivera.