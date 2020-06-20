The #SpeakingOut movement brought more stories about Velveteen Dream. This is in addition to the inappropriate activity on Instagram of which he was reported.

Two more people have submitted stories of inappropriate conversations with Velveteen Dream. Independent wrestler Josh Fuller stated that Velveteen Dream sent explicit photos to those under the age of 15 and 16. Fuller later clarified that they were underage men.

Again, the WWE wrestler Velveteen Dream has been accused of harassing minors through social networks, taking advantage of the #SpeakOut movement that has emerged in the last few hours.

Independent wrestler Josh Fuller revealed that at the age of 16, he received a video call from Dream out of nowhere and was made by his friend, trying to keep the relationship a secret. Fuller saw him as a mentor, as he made several promises, such as one day taking him to WWE, until one day, in a video call, he asked him to show him the physical progress he had achieved, making the young man discover his torso and asking him to see also the lower part of your body.

Fortunately Josh Fuller ended the call and the relationship, without realizing that he was connected to Discord and some friends were able to listen to the humiliating conversation, which cost him a lot of teasing.

Velveteen Dream accused of molesting minors

Although Josh admits that Dream wasn’t overtly sexual with him, he can acknowledge the fighter’s behavior in previous victim accusations, and was very angry when Dream denied the acts, demeaning the bravery of those brave fans who suffered abuse.

He also reveals having confirmed that the cell phone number through which the victims received calls was the same number that the Velveteen Dream used to communicate with him.

For Josh Fuller, it was very difficult to speak, as he felt that his career as a fighter could plummet, but after hearing the #SpeakOut movement, he did not hesitate to do the right thing.

Fuller alleged in these new allegations that Velveteen Dream is a “pedophile” and a “child predator”. This caused him to seize the opportunity to reveal it during the recent move against such behavior.

I’ve been debating whether to post this information for months, but with everyone spreading the word with #SpeakingOut, I finally feel comfortable doing it. Part of me is still terrified to reveal this. Patrick Clark is a pedophile and a child predator. I will post more proofs below this tweet.

Another individual was presented with screenshots claiming to show Dream engaging in inappropriate conversation with a minor. You can find those screenshots at the end of the note.

WWE stated that they are taking all the allegations very seriously. Knight Jack Gallagher was even fired today after allegations about him were revealed.

WWE is expected to issue a statement on the situation, but other stories are also expected to continue coming to light.

Here you can see a better case of the grooming. I mentioned wanting to hang out with him because I thought it would be cool and you can see him having alterior motives at my vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/acO5Z8cTeO – Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

Here’s one of the accusers from months ago giving evidence of a DM from Dream from two of his devices. pic.twitter.com/jozFfhLPyd – Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

Here’s a screenshot a friend provided proving the night that we got back in contact. If you look up on Twitter “josh fuller call me back”, you can see a few people tweet the same thing out on the exact same date. pic.twitter.com/lQwJwIcA8k – Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

velveteen said “fucking is the best cardio” he’s so sick 😭 pic.twitter.com/EgyGMe1zup – zy (@thekiaprint) June 20, 2020

