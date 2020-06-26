For the past few weeks, WWE has had to deal with the accusations that came up for several of its wrestlers as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Now it seems that one of the main stars of NXT Velveteen Dream, a dismal future awaits him.

Velveteen Dream would be fired by WWE

Thanks to the #SpeakingOut movement, victories were empowered to raise their voices, although it must be said that there have also been opportunists who took the opportunity to falsely accuse others. Jack Gallagher, Travis Banks and El Ligero were fired after their guilt was proven on multiple counts. Now during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, he has revealed on his twitter account that two sources within WWE have confirmed that the days of Velveteen Dream in the company are numbered.

This is a hard blow to WWE, but if the accusations against Dream turn out to be true, this will be the only decision they can make. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also noted that more bad news is coming for Patrick Clark, which has nothing to do with the recent allegations against him.

For now we have to see what happens in the next few days, but without a doubt things are getting more complicated.

So guess we will talk about this. Dreams days in WWE are numbered… was told by two totally separate sources. – Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) June 26, 2020

