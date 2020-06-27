NXT wrestler Velveteen Dream suffered a car accident yesterday but although not much information has come out of it, the wrestler would not have suffered any serious injury as he was leaving the hospital yesterday.

Velveteen Dream suffers a car accident

Velvetten Dream has been released from the hospital after suffering a traffic accident yesterday, Friday, June 26.

No further details on the crash have been released. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report the news, Saying Dream (real name Patrick Clark, 24) was released from the hospital on June 26. Dave Meltzer has confirmed this report.

The news comes when New allegations of sexual misconduct have been raised involving Velveteen Dream and minors during the #SpeakingOut movement. Neither Dream nor WWE have commented on the allegations. Dream did not appear in this week’s NXT episode, although it was included in the ad that aired for NXT’s Great American Bash.

Dream was previously accused of inappropriate social media behavior with a minor fanatic in April. He issued a statement and then denied that accusation: “A private photo of me was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to investigate this matter.”

Dream was last seen on television in an interview broadcast on the June 17 episode of NXT. At TakeOver: In Your House earlier this month, he unsuccessfully challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in a Backlot Brawl.

