It’s taking longer than normal, but there’s a reason for it all: LG has thoroughly redesigned its next range of phones to break with the usual line in the ‘G’. And we already have a first look at what the brand’s riskiest mobile will be, the LG Velvet. Back cameras in the shape of a drop of water, many curves, minimal cropping on the water screen and Snapdragon 765.

We are on our way to the fifth month of the year and the phone catalogs already have their first swords. Manufacturers have renewed their ranges, both at the top and in the averages. They even presented accessible mobiles with a best-selling perspective, all brands are ready to meet the first half of 2020. All? No, there is a manufacturer that has slightly delayed its performance: LG. And he has a very good reason for this, as he has reminded us this weekend: the LG Velvet. Is it as disruptive as expected? Well yes and no.

LG Velvet: breaking with the brand design

Staying in the development of phones is not a good idea as both manufacturers and consumers are guided by trends when choosing the next devices. And LG maintained a distinctive design look at the brand, albeit somewhat outdated: flat screen, huge notch, straight lines and horizontal rear camera array and without highlighting too much on the back of the phones. All this changes with the next LG Velvet.

The manufacturer has not presented its phone definitively, it has made a breakthrough with many more features than usual, all without specifying in detail the specifications of the future phone. As can be seen in the official video of the LG Velvet, the phone breaks with the above in the brand while betting on a design with very sharp curves; offering independent rear cameras and simulating drops of water. The ‘natural’ aspect is highlighted by these drops, also with the curves on the edges for both sides of the LG Velvet, the metal body hugging the corners and the cutout for the screen in the shape of a drop of water.

Do you want to see the future LG Velvet on video? You have it right below.

There is no doubt that the design of the LG Velvet is very different from what the brand used to, but neither It is excessively innovative compared to what we have already seen in the competition. And it does not even bet on the most powerful of Qualcomm since it stays with the Snapdragon 765; without for that reason leaving out 5G, which is almost mandatory in 2020 for higher-end mobiles. And here lies one of our doubts: will the LG Velvet be the reference mobile in its catalog or will LG reserve surprises for the future presentation?

Completely revealing a mobile phone without presenting it is not usual, so it would not surprise us if there were some kind of LG Velvet ‘Pro’. We will have to wait to answer questions, in principle to the next May 15.

