Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a multi-year sales contract with GeoSLAM, the global market leader in 3D geospatial technology solutions. GeoSLAM uses Velodyne sensors to handle its ZEB-HORIZON mobile scanner, which maps indoor, underground and difficult-to-access 3D environments without the need for GPS.

Velodyne’s Puck LITE ™ sensors allow GeoSLAM systems to capture complex measurement data from up to 100 meters away, providing fast results that can save time and money. ZEB-HORIZON serves a wide variety of solutions, including building information modeling (BIM), construction, real estate, surveying and mining. In an innovative app, Virginia Tech researchers are taking a World War I battlefield to classrooms and museums, with ZEB-HORIZON mapping as part of the virtual reality experience. GeoSLAM scanners are also being deployed by the Entropy Group, to map primary and secondary schools (K-12) in the United States and provide rescuers with detailed plans in emergency situations.

“Working with Velodyne has opened up new possibilities for collecting geospatial data, allowing companies to capture, process and understand the world around them,” said Darren Burford, director of revenue for GeoSLAM. “We have combined Velodyne sensors with our robust SLAM algorithm to create an easy-to-use mobile product that can generate 3D point clouds in real time.”

“GeoSLAM is helping companies transform their business with 3D mapping solutions anywhere, enabling rapid data collection in a variety of environments,” said Erich Smidt, Europe’s executive director, Velodyne Lidar. “Their solutions demonstrate how Velodyne sensors can help decision makers create digital twins – digital replicas of physical structures and other areas of interest – that have great precision and detail.”

Velodyne Puck LITE sensors offer high-resolution imaging to measure and analyze indoor, outdoor and underground environments. Designed for applications that require a light weight sensor and compact size, the Puck LITE offers excellent resolution and performance for UAV / drone, handheld and vehicle applications. It provides a complete 360-degree environmental view to provide real-time 3D data.

