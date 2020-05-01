Digital manufacturing innovator VELO3D announced today that it has raised $ 28 million in a Series D financing round. New investors Piva and TNSC have joined together with existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Playground and Khosla Ventures. This raises VELO3D’s total funding to $ 138 million.

“With the integrated VELO3D solution of advanced Flow ™ prepress software, Sapphire ™ printer and Assure ™ quality management software, companies can finally break free from the constraints of existing metal additive manufacturing processes,” says Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “Customers in sectors such as aerospace, oil and gas and power generation now achieve quality parts for their critical applications, with levels of performance that were not previously possible with 3D metal printing.”

VELO3D plans to use the new capital to expand its product portfolio to include more machine options, compatible alloys and enhanced software and hardware features. The company predicts that the injection of new capital will help them achieve sustainable profitability by mid-2022.

Piva is the biggest investor in the new round and has a strong heritage in the industrial markets, as it has the support of PETRONAS, Malaysia, one of the largest energy companies in the world.

“VELO3D is revolutionizing the way we think about advanced manufacturing today,” said Ricardo Angel, CEO and managing partner at Piva. “We were impressed by Benny, the team and their innovative technology that will have a significant impact on the efficient design and manufacture of more complex components, previously unattainable, with clear commercial traction already in the aerospace and aviation markets. VELO3D will lead a new wave of more resilient distributed manufacturing resources for your most critical components, which the world will need to ensure local product availability and timeliness, as well as mitigating possible future disruptions worldwide. ”

Founded in 2015, VELO3D operated in stealth mode for the first four years and announced the availability of the Sapphire printer in 2019. In that first year of marketing, VELO3D generated almost $ 30 million in sales and won seven new customers, many of whom placed repeat orders. VELO3D now has a global customer presence that includes Japan, Korea and Australia.

