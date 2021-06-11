Velma is going to be of East Asian descent on the HBO series Max and fans have already reacted

Contrary to what some people think, the race or gender of any character is set in stone. We can have a black King Arthur and an Asian Superman without any problem. The advantage is that by changing these elements, people will feel more represented. Many people have grown up wanting their heroes to be more like them and in modern times this is becoming a reality.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It had already been announced that Mindy Kaling would do a series focused on Velma from Scooby Doo. What we knew is that the series was going to be focused on an adult audience and that it was going to tell the origin of this iconic character. Now we know that we are going to be shown a very different version that will not occur in the same world where the adventures of these characters usually occur.

Tom ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics spoke about the future of the HBO Max animated series and gave more information about this series, which is simply going to be called Velma. Apparently Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine van are going to be conspicuous by their absence. The other three characters will appear, but not as we are used to seeing them:

Do not miss: James Gunn suggests crossover between the Suicide Squad and Scooby-Doo

We have a Mindy Kaling project called Velma, which is not for kids, because she was excited to imagine what Scooby-Doo would be like if Velma were of East Asian descent and lived in a different world. And in that version, which will first appear on HBO Max, there is no dog or van, but we have our four key characters seen through a different lens and I think it’s great. Allowing our creators to play with our intellectual properties is super powerful.

As you can read, it is understood that the series is not going to happen in the usual world of Scooby-Doo. It is going to be interesting to see a version in which there is no dog and no van. It remains to be seen if there are going to be mysteries to solve and if the gender or race of the other characters will change.

Faced with this new news, the fans have already reacted. Some complained, unsurprisingly, and others defended doing this. Here are the best tweets about this:

Well she’s not Velma, is she?

Well she’s not Velma then is she https://t.co/vAPwVkxUwS – Bolverk (@ Bolverk15) June 10, 2021

Velma is not real, sister

Well she’s not Velma then is she https://t.co/vAPwVkxUwS – Bolverk (@ Bolverk15) June 10, 2021

Why not make a new character then?

Why not just make a brand new character then? – Pfft .. yeah, maybe in your kookie ass world dude .. (@Boglinfanatic) June 8, 2021

Velma is a character who is too much of a blank sheet for everyone to be crying over this reimagining.

velma is way too much of a blank state character for y’all to be crying over a reimagining https://t.co/XjxvCSuu2P – dill (@thankuquinn) June 10, 2021

I don’t know why so many people are angry about this, Velma’s race literally doesn’t affect her character.

idk why so many people are mad about this, velma’s race literally doesn’t affect her character https://t.co/YZUINA9x9J – melanie (@melcchristine) June 10, 2021

Yes, because Velma surely can’t be Asian.

Yes because Velma surely can’t be Asian. pic.twitter.com/tAClXcBFnS – TheGreatBurg (@TheZBurg) June 10, 2021

So basically this is it.

so basically this pic.twitter.com/p5JqnKT4yt – Leif “El Prieto Humungosaurio” Erikson (@AverageMexGuy) June 8, 2021

Me: Oh well, Velma is trending, it must be something gratifying or porn. Me: Oh, she’s trending because there is going to be a remake where she’s not white and white people have freaked out. Me: Why wasn’t it porn? Why God why?

Me: “Oh neat, Velma is trending, this must either be something wholesome or just porn” Me: “… oh she’s trending because there’s a remake where she’s not white and our fellow white people are going ballistic.” Me: “why couldn’t it have just been porn? Why, lord, why?” https://t.co/xnzZWNpSnA – Hip Spindrift, Trans Bi Lesbian Virago (@caderaspindrift) June 10, 2021

There is no one way to make Velma.

There is no single way to Velma. pic.twitter.com/cYqZLctKnT – ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ ᴄʜɪʟᴅʀᴇss (@AhmadChildress) June 10, 2021

As this last tweet said, there is effectively no single way to interpret the character. To believe that is to live under the illusion that the characters lose something when they change their race and that is not true, in most cases. On the other hand, here is the original tweet in which this series was announced:

HBO Max announces ‘VELMA,’ an adult animated comedy series that tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unrecognized and underrated mastermind of Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. voiced by Mindy Kaling.

Do not leave without having read: Matthew Lillard confesses that he is sad that he did not participate in Scooby!