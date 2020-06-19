The first step towards a future of clean commercial air transport is taken

It is called Velis Electro and although it is not the first capable aircraft to take flight with an electric motor, it is the first with official certification that it meets the safety requirements of the European Union, taking a first step towards a future of clean commercial air transport.

“After nearly two decades of intensive research and developing seven award-winning models of success since 2007, the Pipistrel company has made a real breakthrough in the history of aviation“Said Taja Boscarol, director of public relations for this Slovenian company, manufacturer of the plane.

The Velis Electro is an ultralight two-seater only 6.47 meters long, with a wing span of 10.71 meters and a 172 kilos load capacity during 50 minutes of flight, at a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

Despite its modest dimensions, the certification received on June 10 by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the first to a fully electric plane, is a great step towards clean air transport.

“A first step towards commercial use of electric aircraft, necessary to make emission-free aviation feasible ”, summarizes Ivo Boscarol, director of the company he himself founded in 1989.

Boscarol says that the Velis Electro not only meets the highest levels of safety, but also thatThe 60 decibels of noise it produces makes it a third quieter than airplanes with explosion engines.

EASA itself considers that the Velis Electro certification represents “an important milestone in the search for sustainable aviation from the environmental point of view ”.

“Velis Electro can be compared to the mobile phones of twenty years ago, when they still didn’t have cameras, an internet connection and none of those fantastic features that we take for granted today. At the time, no one could really predict what their future development would be like“Explains Boscarol.

