Velez Sarsfield vs. Barcelona SC MINUTE BY MINUTE LIVE AND LIVE on the Copa Libertadores SCHEDULE

Thanks to Lucero’s goal, Vélez beat Barcelona SC 1-0 for the IDA of the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores and will travel to Ecuador to find a place in the quarterfinals.

The duel will be played in the José Amalfitani Stadium. In addition, it will be the first time in history that both teams meet in an official match.

El Fortín takes on this match with the aim of obtaining a profit from the condition of home and keeping a good result for the definition in Guayaquil. The Argentine team knows that in its territory it is quite strong and that is why it will take advantage of its condition to stay with a good result.

Barcelona SC, for its part, wants to continue on the same path as in the first phase to be able to give a new bump. The visitors surprised and were left as leaders of an area that they shared with Boca Juniors and Santos, two of the semifinalists of the last edition.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barcelona SC when and at what time do you play for the Copa Libertadores?

Vélez Sarsfield and Barcelona SC will meet on Wednesday, July 14. The duel between the two teams is agreed at 19:15 (Argentina time) and will take place at the José Amalfitani Stadium.

Schedule and TV by country

Argentina: 7.15pm for ESPN 2 and Facebook Watch

Bolivia: 6.15pm for ESPN 2 and Facebook Watch

Brazil: 7.15pm by Fox Sports

Chile: 6.15pm Fox Sports 1 and Facebook Watch

Colombia: 17.15 hours for ESPN 2 Andino and Facebook Watch

Ecuador: 17.15 hours by ESPN 2 and Facebook Watch

Mexico: 5:15 p.m. Claro and Claro Sports brand

Paraguay: 6.15pm ESPN 2 and Facebook Watch

Peru: 5:15 p.m. ESPN 2 and Facebook Watch

Uruguay: 7.15pm for ESPN 2 and Facebook Watch

Venezuela: 6.15 p.m. ESPN 2 Andino and Facebook Watch

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET by Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS