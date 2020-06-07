Spain is full of Velázquez’s houses ”. It is a sad premise with which the Seville journalist and writer Enrique Bocanegra confirms the number of homes in which personalities from this country were born or lived and that negligence or neglect is doomed to oblivion. Determined that this does not happen precisely with the painter’s home, he has led an initiative, together with four other partners, to recover the genius’ home and make it a center of reference not only for his life, but for the city in who grew up and where he cradled his dreams of creator: the Seville of the 16th and 17th centuries.

Bocanegra officially presents today at Velázquez’s birthplace, at number 4 Calle Padre Luis Llop, this project. The act will also serve to reveal the identity of the private buyer who acquired the property last May for 1.4 million euros – the Casa Natal de Velázquez company – and reassure his fate. The house: its two patios, the fragile white wood windows that surround it and its labyrinthine corridors can be enjoyed by all lovers of the painter and Seville. “It will be an immersive experience in your life and in your time,” says Bocanegra

“We have managed to save the house, which was the main purpose, and now we want this to become a recognition of Velázquez,” explains the writer from the main patio of the house, which still oozes the smell of damp and closed wood. The journalist is the promoter of this initiative that emerged as a chimera in 2012. “I knew that Victorio and Lucchino had to part with it because of debts; in 2016 when I finished my book on Phliby [Un espía en la trinchera], I went to the Property Registry and found that this was a creditors’ mess. I contacted the bankruptcy administrator and began to devise a financial and museum project. On April 26 they called us to let us know it was for sale and on July 6 we signed the deeds, ”he says.

Behind this prosaic explanation hides an inordinate enthusiasm for genius, which overflows Bocanegra’s conversation. “Basically this is like writing a biography: you have the character, the landscape and the passion: Velázquez is one of the greatest artists of humanity: he was the son of the Spanish empire and Seville was the economic engine of that empire,” he explains. . The passion, obviously, he puts it.

And that passion is the tangible part of the project. Now there is a first technical phase, which is to secure the building, which after six years closed requires conditioning and repair works. Then, it will be necessary to provide content to the Velázquez house. “There will be explanatory panels, static elements, decorations, projections, virtual reality … We will dedicate the lower part to the Seville of the time and the upper part to the life of the painter ”, Bocanegra explains.

For this company there is neither a budget nor deadlines, although Bocanegra has set itself March 2019 as a possible opening. Nor have they spoken to any public or private institution to accompany them on the initiative. Although the mayor of the city, Juan Espadas, will be present at today’s event, no specific agreement has yet been signed with the City Council.

The overwhelming force of his work has blurred the personality of the genius. What is certain is that it was in Seville, where he spent 24 years of his life, where Velázquez forged his character and incubated his mastery with brushes. There he passed his examination as a painter, opened his first workshop, got married … There he painted the Aguador de Sevilla, The old woman frying eggs … Velázquez’s house is the only place where the painter who still stands resided, not even the church of Saint John the Baptist in Madrid, where he was buried, still stands. Who knows if in the common fountain in his patio the boy Velázquez did not see the water bending over to drink, or if from the edge of the stairs he did not see a neighbor heating oil or women spinning on a spinning wheel… These are questions that the biographer who there is in Bocanegra it is done and that, thanks to the project he has dreamed of for the painter’s house, his future visitors will be able to become.

The three lives of Velázquez’s house

The designers Vittorio & Luccino accompanied by the bailaora Cecilia Goméz have presented today at the Seville Casa Natal de Velázquez in Seville. Eduardo Abad .

There is no documentary evidence that the Albero colored walls of number 4 of Calle Padre Luis Llop (old street of la Gorjoja) saw Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez (Seville, 1599, Madrid, 1660) being born, but oral tradition always he has referred to that building as the Velázquez house and historians endorse that reality. The building was a corral of neighbors for years and was about to be pulled down in the 70s. The businessman Javier Guardiola converted it, after a reform in 1973, into the M-11 art gallery, where works of artists were exhibited like Luis Gordillo, Antonio Saura or Equipo Crónica.

Sevillian designers Victorio & Lucchino bought it later and opened their workshop there in 1985. In 2013 they presented a bankruptcy and in February 2017, a judge approved their payment. In April of this year, the real estate agency Aliseda announced its sale with this claim: “Beautiful typical Andalusian house for sale to restore.” Despite being awarded in May, the For Sale sign still hangs on the balcony that illuminates the room where Velázquez is said to have been born.

The acquisition by a private individual raised the commotion of the Sevillians, fearful that speculation and tourist flats would engulf another symbol of the city. Today Seville and heritage lovers can breathe easy. Velázquez’s house will finally be, alone and for everyone, Velázquez’s house.