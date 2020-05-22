Uruguayan central defender Emiliano Velázquez, who was seriously injured in July 2019, in the middle of the preseason, has not played an official match for just a year and his return to training with the group makes him an important reinforcement for Rayo Vallecano for the stage. end of course.

In July 2019, Velázquez suffered a rupture of the ligaments of his left knee, from which in early March, just before the stoppage of the League and the decree of the State of Alarm, he was discharged.

The last official match was just a year ago, on the last day of last season, in Balaídos against Celta de Vigo. In that match, which ended in a draw (2-2), the Uruguayan played the ninety minutes in a sad duel due to the team’s relegation to Segunda.

This two-month hiatus without training has led Velázquez to resume work with the same options as his teammates to play when the competition returns, which in the case of Rayo, due to lack of official confirmation, could be on June 9 with the duel postponed in front of Albacete.

“The week before the break I was discharged and I could compete. During the confinement, what I did was maintain the strength of the muscles and prepare myself for when it is time to return,” the Uruguayan confessed to EFE.

Paco Jémez has him and the Uruguayan is one of the five center-backs that the Rayista squad has. The most common couple during the rest of the disputed competition were the Spanish Alejandro Catena and the Argentine-Montenegrin Esteban Saveljich.

The Croatian Antonio Milic and the youth player Martín Pascual, who, at twenty years old, is one of the club’s great future bets, also had quite a few minutes.