Velázquez de León highlights Cuellar’s professionalism after his resignation after losing the Women’s Classic

Sports journalist Gerardo Velázquez de León of the Universal newspaper, highlighted the professionalism of the coach Leonardo Cuellar of the Women’s Club América, when presenting his resignation after losing in the classic against the Chivas.

Read also: OFFICIAL: Leonardo Cuéllar presents his resignation from the Club América Femenil bench

Exemplary that a coach resigns when they humiliated him in the #ClasicoNacional. Cuellar leaves América Femenil “, was the message from Velázquez de León.

The controversial sports journalist published a message on his social networks, highlighting as an exemplary attitude that of the experienced coach when he resigned after being humiliated with the women’s classic.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Gerardo Velázquez de León this message after the end of the match between América and Chivas in the Liga MX Femenil, I ended with a victory for the Guadalajara with a final score of 4 goals by 2 at the Azteca Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content