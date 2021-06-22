Velasco Carballo, responsible for the VAR in the Eurocup

06/22/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

If something is leaving us this European Championship, it is the success in the use of VAR technology. Both from the performance of the referees for this technology concentrated in Nyon and also in the decisions that the field referees are adopting.

Twenty-two are the referees who are acting as VAR and AVAR in this European tournament of teams. Within which there are four Spaniards, as we have already told in the SPORT newspaper: It is about the canary Hernandez Hernandez, the Murcian Sánchez Martínez, Valencian Munuera Montero and the assistant Iñigo Prieto López. The four are acting as VAR and AVAR in the matches of the two Spanish referees, From Cerro Grande Y Mateu lahoz, but also with the Argentine Fernando Rapallini.

Well, as the SPORT newspaper has learned, the culprit for the proper functioning of the VAR of the Eurocup is another Spaniard. It is the president of the Technical Committee of Referees, Carlos Velasco Carballo. The Madrilenian has been coordinating all the work they are doing both in the previous week and in all the matches that have been played so far in the three days of the top continental competition since June 7.

A work that is new for the president of the Spanish arbitration establishment because he already did it in the previous great appointment of national teams, the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Also then Velasco Carballo coordinated all the work on this technology. As it did before in the U-20 World Cup, the first meeting of national teams where this technology was used for the first time, as well as in the Confederations Cup of Russia, a year before the celebration of the World Cup. Velasco He is the VAR coordinator at both UEFA and FIFA.

In fact also Velasco Carballo was the instructor chosen by UEFA in February 2019 for the training of VAR referees before the launch of this technology in the Champions League. In addition, the former Spanish collegiate is a member of the International Board. And now he is the maximum responsible for the use of the VAR in the European Championship where he is performing at an extraordinary level.