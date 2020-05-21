Vela donates El Tri shirt to raise funds for Hispanics affected by Covid

Carlos Vela, forward of the Los Angeles Football Club, of the MLS, donated the shirt he wore in the 2018 World Cup Russia, to raise funds and benefit Hispanic families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and hinted that he may not return. wear the Tri jacket.

“Playing a World Cup is very important because you are representing your country. Then facing a team like Brazil always gives that extra point. It is the last shirt I wore with the national team… Same and I will not wear one more, ”he said in an interview with TUDN, referring to the round of 16 match.

A few weeks ago, in the midst of controversy over the determination of the Mexican Soccer Federation to disappear the Promotion League, Alejandro Vela, brother of Carlos and player of Venados de Yucatán, said that the Los Angeles star was aware of all the situation and for those types of situations he was glad he had never played in Mexico.

In addition, on repeated occasions Carlos refused to wear the tricolor shirt, however, he recalled about his first meetings with the national team, the 2005 World Cup in Peru, when he joined the U-17 team led by Jesús Ramírez and in which they conquered the title defeating the favorite Brazil.

▲ Carlos Vela, star of the MLS, resumed his reluctant attitude to wear the Tricolor jacket, said that his participation in the World Cup in Russia could be the last.Photo Jam Media

That was where the dream of being able to become a professional began, and thanks to that tournament I was able to have the career I had and be where I am today, he said.

Regarding the situation that Latino families in the United States are experiencing due to the coronavirus, the Aztec striker commented: “I think these are hard times. Our Latino people are giving their best and are going through bad times. I think that being able to help them is a joy.

Hopefully by sending that shirt we can raise good money and we can help people who have that need, he said. The first, to thank all the effort and dedication that they always show, not only at this time, he explained.

He noted that his experience in the neighboring country to the north has been warm for the support of the Latino community. I, who had the opportunity to be living in the United States, could feel the warmth that Latinos and Mexicans give us and I think they deserve this support. Hopefully soon we get out of this and we can enjoy life, he finished.

