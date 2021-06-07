Vehicles with label B, excluded from the Traffic sign for Low Emission Zones (LEZ)

FLIX GARCA

Updated on Monday, 7 June 2021

Traffic designs the same signal for all municipalities, which will decide which cars enter the new LEZ

The General Directorate of Traffic has created an instruction to create a vertical sign common to all municipalities that, as of January 1, 2023, have a low emission zone (LEZ).

These zones will be mandatory for cities of more than 50,000 inhabitants according to the new Climate Change and Energy Transition Law that came into force on May 22, although cities such as Madrid Y Barcelona they already have restricted circulation in their urban centers. Cities of more than 20,000 inhabitants with contamination problems, they will also need to create LEZs.

A priori, the restrictions will apply to vehicles without a label, the oldest. However, in the photograph of the signal issued by the DGT, the stickers Zero Emissions, ECO and C are included, but not B.

The municipalities will be the ones to decide

In addition, according to Jorge Ords, Deputy Director of Mobility and Traffic Technology, “the connected vehicle platform DGT 3.0 is available to rReceive information on low-emission zones or other restrictions, their schedules and the type of vehicles they affect, to then share it for free and in real time through the National Access Point of traffic informationThus, vehicle manufacturers, navigators and mobility applications will be able to know the degree of restriction that affects their itineraries at all times, in order to establish smarter routes “.

That is It will be the City Councils who decide which vehicles can or cannot circulate through their LEZs and, therefore, the labels that appear on the sign.

Vehicles that have DGT environmental label B are those gasoline passenger cars and light vans registered since January 2001 and diesel as of 2006. Also vehicles with more than 8 seats and heavy, both diesel and gasoline, registered from 2005. These vehicles, some of them 20 years old emit 100% more harmful particles to the atmosphere than a new diesel vehicle that meets the Euro 6 D Temp emission standard of the European Union.

Traffic, in favor of scrapping

In fact, Pere Navarro, director of the DGT, is in favor of eliminating the oldest vehicles from the circulation, even if only for Pre-owned vehicles less than 7 years old “that all carry a C label and comply with the EU Euro 6 emission regulations”, as he said this Friday at the inauguration of the 23rd edition of the Occasion Vehicle Show that is held in Ifema until June 13.

In fact, Navarro went further and said that the DGT “We love scrapping vehicles” looking at Ral Palacios, president of Ganvam (the association of vehicle dealers), “and in this sense we are aligned with the automotive sector.” And he remarked that if old vehicles that are scrapped are replaced by a pre-owned one, security will be gained: “Vehicles less than seven years old are from 2014, therefore, they practically already have ADAS systems [ayudas a la conduccin] that incorporates a current car “.

Another aspect that Navarro spoke about was the modification of the DGT environmental labels current ones that he himself said a few months ago will be reviewed in July. “There is still time for consensus.”

In any case, the modifications will involve varying the classification of the light hybrids (mild hybird) and exclude them from the ECO label. To see if the plug-in hybrids leave the Zero emissions label, something unlikely; and if a distinction is made between the more modern diesel and gasoline vehicles with the older ones to further narrow the label C.

