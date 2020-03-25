In this way, in the face of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19, the vehicle verification period is extended until May and June 2020, for cars with a pink circulation sticker or whose last number of plates is 7 or 8.

The Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City announced that as of this Wednesday there areall activities in vehicle inspection centers suspended, in the face of the health emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Through the General Directorate for Air Quality, it indicated that the activities carried out by the Authorized Vehicle Pollution Emission Verification Centers in the city are They will suspend from March 25 to April 19, 2020.

In a brief statement, he said that “in this way, the vehicle verification period is extended to the months of May and June 2020, for cars registered in Mexico City that have pink circulation gum or whose last numerical digit of the circulation plates either 7 or 8“

In addition, for vehicles with a red-colored traffic sticker or whose last number on the plates is 3 and 4, the verification period will also be extended. (Ntx.)

