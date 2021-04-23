Vehicle production shows lack of chips and low European demand

Traffic The danger to Road Safety of putting a toll on motorways Podcast Heating up motors, EL MUNDO’s Motor podcast

The production of vehicles in March of the Spanish plants reached the 226,958 units manufactured, which is a 13.3% drop compared to the same month of March 2019.

This comparison is made because the Government decreed the state of alarm on March 14, 2020 and the confinement of the population with which the factories in March 2020 were closed for half a month. If last March was measured with the same month of 2020, it would be a 56.8% rise, but it is not a valid figure.

The fall derives from how the situation of the European market is this beginning of the year: the lower demand, especially from the Spanish market itself, and the stops caused by the shortage of chips in the factories. Along of the first quarter of 2021, there have been a total of 662,224 units, which represents a 12.5% ​​decline compared to the same period in 2019.

The lack of chips has been evolving for the worse. If at the beginning of the year it was thought that in April everything would be solved; now Several manufacturers have warned that they will have to stop production due to shortage of semiconductors until at least September. In fact, all Spanish plants count on or negotiate ERTE for this reason, once the flexibility measures and the bags of hours of their respective collective agreements have been exhausted.

Added to this condition is the weak demand from the main European markets, far from the levels of 2019. In the first quarter of 2021 (compared to 2019) France fell by 20.2%, Germany by 25.4%, Italy by 16.9%, the United Kingdom by 39.3% and, above all, the national market with a decline of -41.3%, according to data from Anfac, the employer’s association for car manufacturers. This low demand conditions the recovery of the production rate of the Spanish plants.

The importance of the domestic market lies in the fact that one out of every four cars made in Spain is sold in Spain.

Exports and types of vehicles

By type of vehicle, during the month of March (and compared to the same month of 2019), the manufacture of passenger cars and SUVs has suffered a strong 18.4% decline, with 170,891 units.

While the production of commercial and industrial vehicles has achieved a 7.4% increase in the third month, until reaching the 56,067 units.

In the month of March, exports they have registered a 3.5% drop compared to the same month of 2019, with a total of 199,679 vehicles sent outside our borders. They have been exported, in the accumulated during the first quarter, 567,373 units, which represents a contraction of 5.4%.

Unlike the European continent, which has suffered a drop of 9.5% in March, compared to the same month of 2019, it is worth highlighting the increase in the pace of exports to the rest of the continents. In the case of America, it has increased by 39.9%, as a consequence of the growth of the markets of Mexico (70%) and Chile (95.6%), while in Africa an increase of 21.2% was achieved thanks to to the improvement in its three main destinations: Egypt (487.5%), Morocco (55.4%) and South Africa (105.1%). For its part, Asia has increased its demand by 20.5%, due to the strong growth of Japan by 1112.9%.

Although the European market accounts for more than 80% of exports and the volumes exported to these countries are meager.

By type of vehicle, (compared to March 2019) the passenger cars register a 9.8% drop in exports, to 154,763 units shipped abroad, while the commercial and industrial vehicles * obtain a better result, increasing exports by 26.9% compared to the same month of the previous year, accumulating a total of 45,006 exported units.

Power sources

During the month of March, the production of zero and low emission vehicles grew by 30.3%, compared to 2020 and 243.3%, compared to 2019, accumulating a total of 18,564 units(electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, conventional hybrids and natural gas). This represents a share of 8.2% of the total production of vehicles from Spanish factories.The growth in percentage is high but its share in the total is still a minority.

In the accumulated of the year, the manufacture of electrified, hybrid and gas vehicles amounts to 59,751 units, doubling the rate of production reached in the first quarter of 2020. Compared to 2019, the production of these vehicles has more than quadrupled, given that 12,129 units were manufactured in the first quarter of 2019 (that year there was no production of plug-in hybrids until the end of the year).

In the third month of the year, plug-in hybrids are once again positioned as the most manufactured alternative vehicle in Spain, with a production share of 3.7%, with a total of 8,417 units. The same way, the electricians have gained prominence, until reaching the 7,325 units (1,359 units in March 2019), of which 6,703 units have been passenger cars. The total share of these vehicles amounts to 3.2% of total production. For its part, the production of non-plug-in hybrids reached 912 units and gas vehicles reached 1,910 units.

