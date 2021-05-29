Vehicle production falls by 13.4% until April

FG

Madrid

Updated on Monday, May 24, 2021 – 10:23

The burden of semiconductors has added to the difficulties caused by the health and economic crisis.

Seat plant in Martorell First quarter The semi-driver crisis begins Forecast Global vehicle sales will rise by 10%

The Spanish plants produced 850,043 vehicles until April, which represents a drop of 13.4% compared to the same period in 2019. 2020 is not counted because since March 14 the country was confined and it did not occur during the month of April. Last month 187,819 units were manufactured, which represents a 16.4% drop compared to the same month in 2019.

Anfac, the employers’ association of manufacturers, explains that the shortage of ‘microchips’ is posing a significant burden to reach the desired pace in the manufacture of vehicles, both in Spain and in Europe and it is not foreseeable that the situation will improve, at least, until after the summer.

It also doesn’t help that European markets to which Spanish vehicles are exported have not recovered: Registrations fell in April in Germany (-26.1%), France (-25.4%), United Kingdom (-12%) and Italy (-17.1%), compared to the figures registered in the fourth month of 2019. Nor does the domestic market, which until April registered the highest drop of the large European markets with 39%.

Regarding exports, in April they registered a significant fall of 13.8% compared to the same month of 2019, with a total of 159,247 vehicles sent outside our borders.

In total, in the first four months, 726,584 units were sold abroad, representing a reduction of 7.4%. Ace, 85% of the cars manufactured have been dispatched outside Spain, and seven out of 10, in Europe. Hence the importance of the economic recovery and the demand for automobiles in the Old Continent.

