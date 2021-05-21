Vehicle insurance a need in unemployment and pandemic

Only last Wednesday, May 19, in Bogotá there were peaceful marches and protests in 13 points of the city. The demonstrations also took place in the streets of Medellín, Cali and Cúcuta, to name just a few capitals. On the holiday Monday there were 16 roadblocks on different roads in the country, including the one that leads from Buenaventura to Cali.

This has been the constant throughout the country since last April 28, when the national strike began. And although most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, There have been acts of violence that have affected public and private entities and assets, between these public and private transport vehicles.

As the negotiations between the Unemployment Committee and the Government only began last weekend, the risk of being caught in the middle of a violent confrontation or act of vandalism It is latent in the streets and highways, as happened to several owners of private cars in Cali, who had to leave them abandoned to protect their physical integrity.

This is one of the reasons why insurance companies are offering insurance for damages produced or generated by this situation, which although they already existed, have been made more flexible to facilitate access to policies. It is now possible to insure a car for specified periods of time, thanks to the design of new products.

Burned bus, Cali. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda, El Tiempo

Insurers offer protection policies with coverage in cases of riots, riot and civil commotion, among others, and in the case of vehicles, also damage caused by third parties and theft. Although the best alternative is comprehensive coverage, there are many options that vary according to the user’s need and budget.

For the moment that the country passes through and that concerns us, the all-risk insurance applies when a vehicle “suffers damage from situations such as collisions, traffic accidents, fires, damage by vandalism (riots or any disturbance of public order), theft, natural disasters (floods or forest fires), due to the fall of an object such as a tree or a stone, to mention just a few examples ”, explains the insurer Mapfre.

All risk insurance allows comprehensive coverage of a vehicle. This includes civil liability, which covers injuries to third parties, damage to private property or death cases by an accident. This is very important because it helps protect personal or family assets.

Also, coverage for damages caused to the vehicle while it is circulating or is parked in the event of eventualities such as earthquakes, acts of terrorism, bad weather, etc .; coverage for partial or total loss in the event of theft, that is, due to the theft of parts or the vehicle. In these situations, insurers offer replacement of the stolen vehicle or auto part.

Other ‘extras’ of the policies are travel assistance in case the car suffers a mechanical failure. For these circumstances, insurers offer a transportation service that takes you to your destination. And there is also the offer of a vehicle or replacement in cases of fire, theft or other accident covered by the policy for a specified time.

And, finally, there are other assistances such as towing service, chosen driver, mechanic, battery change or tire replacement, which of course add to the cost of the policy, for which insurers found a formula to design new insurance, dictated by the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic.

The changes introduced by the pandemic

After more than a year of the pandemic, insurance companies had to resort to a new strategy to face the consequences of the virus both in the pocket of the users and in the lesser use of the cars, and consequently with the reduction of risk. From there arose the insurance for use.

Previously, all, or most, of the policies were renewed every year. Now, with the insurance for use, the policyholder is charged for the use they give to their car, that is, it is renewed month by month, and the charge depends on the actual time in which the vehicle was in motion. The system has been well received because users can obtain more complete coverage at a more comfortable rate.

There are several companies that have adopted this system with some variables, but they all point to the same thing. To measure the use of a car they use GPS, applications or other electronic tools Through which they record driving habits and kilometers traveled, thereby fixing the collection of premiums.

Another aspect in which the pandemic had an impact was in the digitization of the processes for purchasing insurance. A) Yes digital forms and virtual inspections were born, which through applications and with the camera of a cell phone streamlined and reduced costs.

Thus, at this juncture that the country is going through, having insurance becomes more important and protects it from unexpected risks or events, because although the Political Constitution in its article 90 says that “the State will be liable for unlawful damages that are attributable to it. , caused by the action or omission of public authorities ”, ‘security is better than police’, as the old popular saying goes.