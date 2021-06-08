Vehicle batteries could help stabilize power grid

(Bloomberg) – The Nissan Leaf at Paul Kershaw’s driveway outside Cambridge, England, may look like just another car waiting for its driver to come out for a spin. But the electric vehicle has been more than a means of transport. It also provides electricity to appliances, luminaires and other equipment in the neighborhood that are fed from the electrical network.

The energy exchange is part of a trial launched in 2019 by Ovo Energy Ltd., the UK’s second-largest energy provider. When Kershaw found out about the program, he applied to be one of 330 people to register his car as an energy storage device. “I only use my car 1% of the time, so knowing that my car is there, it’s great to know that it is active and that it is doing something, that it is being used to balance the network,” Kershaw said. The only key requirement: having a Nissan Leaf. The model, launched in 2010, is the only electric passenger vehicle in production that offers what is known as vehicle-to-grid capability, essentially a two-way flow of electricity that allows the owner to charge the battery or send power when the grid does so. required.

As major car manufacturers from Bayerische Motoren Werke AG to Fiat SpA are launching new models of electric vehicles, the global initiative to electrify transport is gathering steam. Car demand will account for 10% of total energy use in the United States and Europe by 2040, according to BloombergNEF, Bloomberg LP’s clean energy research group. But battery-powered cars can also supply power. In the UK, which along with the US leads the way in vehicle-to-grid projects, harnessing vehicle batteries would allow grid operators to meet more than a quarter of peak energy demand for utility purposes. the decade.

For Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO of Ovo, one of the first challenges was understanding what could motivate customers to participate. Those who participated in the test got more than 4.8 million kilometers of free driving, with Ovo paying the load, in addition to the possibility of reducing household electricity bills. By feeding battery power to the grid, vehicle owners are paid as energy providers.

Convenience was a key consideration for the 50-year-old Kershaw. “I’m at home and I knew that in peak hours my vehicle would be available and fully charged,” he said. “I was able to connect the vehicle to the mains charger without changing any of my routines at all.”

Other participants expressed concern about battery drain due to continuous use. Would this end battery life more quickly? Ovo worked with battery chemists for more than a year to study the batteries and assured those in the test that they remained within the warranty that Nissan issues to Leaf owners.

“We were able to improve battery life by not leaving the batteries fully charged overnight,” Fitzpatrick said. “If you want to extend battery life, the best thing to do when plugging in your car is to reduce power to about 50%. That’s the most stable level for the battery. “

However, there are some drawbacks. The cost of the hardware and the installation of the vehicle to the grid is higher than that of a smart charger. The current price of around $ 4,840 is expected to drop to $ 2,800 in two to three years as production increases. Ovo trial participants will be able to keep their charger, but the cost could be a major barrier for consumers.

“When a lot of money has already been spent on the car, I think most people will think they want the cheapest charger they can get, ‘” Kershaw said. “That was part of my concern.”

Ovo has plans to implement on a commercial scale the mode of bringing vehicle charging to the electric grid, Fitzpatrick said, backed by a change in charging protocols due in 2025 that should make it easier for automakers to use bidirectional charging. Harnessing the power of electric vehicle batteries will help grid operators better manage unstable and inadequate supplies, according to BloombergNEF analyst James Frith.

