Vegetable substitute for plastic that is as tough as this

Although there are already substitutes for plastic that replace it in various applications, it was still pending to find one that is very strong and that is easy and cheap to manufacture. Perhaps this substitute is the one recently invented by researchers inspired by a natural material with impressive strength: spider silk.

The new material, created by the team of Tuomas Knowles, from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, uses substances of plant origin as main raw materials. It is sustainably produced, has a robustness comparable to many common plastics in use today, can be manufactured on an industrial scale, and could replace single-use plastics in many common household products.

The material was created using a new design approach to assemble plant proteins into structures that mimic those of spider silk at the molecular level. The manufacturing method, which uses sustainable products and is energy efficient, results in the polymeric material in the form of a film, which makes it easier, for example, to make bags with it.

A “structural” color that does not fade can be added to the material, and it can also be used to make waterproof coatings.

The material is compostable at home, while other types of bioplastics require industrial composting facilities to degrade. In addition, the new material does not require any chemical modification of its natural components, so it can safely degrade in most natural environments.

Researchers have created a plant-based, sustainable, industrial-scale material that could replace single-use plastics in many everyday products. (Photo: Xampla)

The new material will be marketed by Xampla, a company promoted by the University of Cambridge that develops substitutes for single-use plastic.

