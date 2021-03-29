Vegetable meat startup raises US $ 335M for expansion

(Bloomberg) – The transition of artificial meat from urban restaurants and vegan kitchens to the mass consumer market is accelerating as investors raise their bets in the alternative protein industry.

Livekindly Collective, a group of plant-based protein brands plus a media platform, just raised $ 335 million, making it one of the best-funded startups in the industry. It wants to use that power to boost its global presence through acquisitions and expanding into the United States and China.

Led by a former Unilever Plc executive, Livekindly wants to create a plant-based food giant that can hold its own in an industry that is projected to make up a quarter of the meat market by 2040. The latest round of funding was led by The Rise Fund , a global impact fund founded in 2016 by TPG in association with U2 leader Bono and tech billionaire Jeff Skoll.

“Our mission is to make plant-based eating the new norm,” Livekindly CEO Kees Kruythoff said in an interview. “We need a total transformation of the food system, and size matters when it comes to impact.”

Livekindly has acquired a number of plant-based meat brands, including Oumph! in Europe and The Fry Family Food Co., which was founded in a family kitchen in South Africa. The company now has 470 employees and includes former Unilever CEO Paul Polman and Walter Robb, former CEO of Whole Foods, among its directors.

The latest fundraiser, which includes $ 135 million from the previous round, also attracted Rabobank Group and S2G Ventures. It increases Livekindly’s total funding to $ 535 million, making it one of the top three plant-based food companies.

“It’s a huge market where the penetration of plant-based alternatives is still in the early stages, so we believe there is a real need to move forward quickly and on a large scale,” said Steve Ellis, Co-Managing Partner of The Rise Fund. , who joined Livekindly’s board this month.

Read more

While more needs to be done to increase production capacity, lower prices and improve the taste of products, investments in alternative proteins tripled to $ 3.1 billion last year from 2019, according to data from The Good Food Institute.

One of Kruythoff’s priorities will be to carry the Oumph! from Livekindly – whose soy-based products can be transformed into anything from hamburgers to tikka masala to hoisin tacos – to new regions like Germany, South Africa and later to the US Introduced Fry’s and LikeMeat in the US to earlier this month, and wants to bring the LikeMeat brand to China. The company also plans to strengthen its manufacturing network.

Original Note: From Family Kitchen to the World: Plant-Based Startup Expands

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP