Talk about skin care it is impossible without talking about a healthy food and how it affects all your Health. As you know, the skin is an organ, so do you really eat what you need to keep it in good condition? One option is vegetable juice to quickly rejuvenate.

The vegetable juice It can be made with all kinds of ingredients, but particularly, if we talk about rejuvenate the skin, to combat or prevent aging, it is key to look for ingredients rich in vitamins A, C and E, which have the most impact on collagen production, elastin and firmness of the skin, the keys to your beauty.

Also, as beauty tip, We cannot forget the importance of good hydration, so in this recipe you will find vegetables rich in water, so you do not need to add more to the mixture if you wish.

The aging It is distinguished by skin changes such as sagging, wrinkles, expression lines, blemishes and more, it is a natural and inevitable process but it can be encouraged or delayed.

So how do you make vegetable juice to rejuvenate quickly?

While there are several options for this great Home remedy and what a specialized dermatologist could offer you for your skin, this vegetable juice to quickly rejuvenate will achieve a transformation in you skin, making her look younger, radiant and free of impurities. This is the recipe you must follow:

Ingredients:

8 carrots, shelled

1 small green pepper

1 stalk celery

1 small beet

1 red tomato

1 handful of spinach

preparation:

Place the carrots and beets in your processor to extract their juice. Once ready, place in the blender and mix with the rest of the ingredients. Take this vegetable juice to rejuvenate quickly before your breakfast two or three times a week.

If you want you can alternate with other fruit and vegetable juices with high contents of vitamins A, C and E to maintain your skin in optimal condition and combat aging, even prevent it. Thanks to its natural nutrients, you can improve your body weight and strengthen your entire body.

