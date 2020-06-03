Have you ever wondered what would happen in the Vegeta vs. One-Punch Man fight? A fan has recreated this encounter between these two beloved characters in the manga.

Vegeta vs One-Punch ManIt is a crossover that many want to see. Since knowing who is more powerful if Saitama or any character from Dragon ball, is something that all those who love these two series ask themselves. Thanks to a very popular doujinshi (manga made by a fan), we can see the result. The story is really well drawn and very funny.

Vegeta vs One-Punch Man is written and illustrated by Dragon Garow Lee. He is a distinguished doujinshi artist who, after making a name for himself through Dragon Ball doujinshi and some fan-art, was chosen by Shueisha to illustrate Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha.

So is this crazy story.

The first volume begins with the Vegeta vs. One-Punch Man workout. In Saitama’s classic style, the hero for fun asks if there’s a discount supermarket nearby. Vegeta despises him at first, but quickly feels the enormous strength of Saitama, challenging him to a fight. Saitama is as half-hearted as ever, but Vegeta doesn’t care about his answer.

The two fight and Vegeta is amazed that a human can possess that power, increasingly baffled as Saitama stops and avoids his attacks. Saitama is equally shocked, impressed that Prince Saiyan can keep up with him. Vegeta attacks Saitama with a powerful blast of ki, which he counters with a serious blow. The Vegeta vs. One-Punch Man showdown seems to be matched.

The two argue about how Saitama became so strong. Naturally, Vegeta doesn’t believe the explanation of “100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and a 10 kilometer run.” Saitama reasons that unless Vegeta goes completely bald, he is not training enough. Angered, Vegeta prepares to exploit his power to the highest level. But unfortunately, the gripping fight is cut short when Vegeta receives a call from Bulma telling him to hurry back home for dinner. The two exchange names and phone numbers before going their separate ways.

After shopping, Saitama comes across an advertisement for a martial arts tournament announcing an absurd amount of money.

He decides to enter, defeating Majin Buu and reaching the final against Mr. Satan. Fortunately for the current champion, Saitama realizes that the crowd supports his rival and renounces the competition. Since he is not so ruthless as to defeat such a beloved fighter. However, he still receives the prize money, so everyone is happy. There is also an extra at the end of the first volume. Since we can see a young Saitama with hair, who is training to become a hero. He meets some Dragon Ball thugs and defeats them by joining forces with Piccolo. Overall, the volume is packed with action, fanservice, and comedy. Where above all, Vegeta’s fight against One-Punch Man stands out.