By Rodolfo León

05/28/2020 1:28 pm

Dragon ball super brought new levels of power to the saga, and one that amazed us the most was when we saw Goku black transform into Super Saiyan Rosé or Super Saiyan Pinkish. It was so much his power, that Goku and Vegeta they had enormous difficulties in defeating him, let alone when he merged with Zamas. Now, thanks to a fan, Vegeta Black It has come to life and looks as impressive as you thought.

Through Twitter, the user pka55572278 has shared this sensational illustration of Vegeta Rosé, wearing an armor of Saiyan in black tone that certainly adds more to his intimidating image:

ベ ジ ー タ ブ ラ ッ ク: ロ ゼ # ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル # イ ラ ス ト # ド ッ カ ン バ ト ル 風 pic.twitter.com/wpH3fEIThJ – p @ ka (パ カ) (@ pka55572278) May 25, 2020

Although it is very likely that we will never see this design in the main anime, a similar concept could emerge in Super dragon ball heroes, a promotional anime of the video game with the same name. This anime has taken many freedoms that frankly would never be possible in Dragon Ball.

On related topics, one of the manga’s original publishers initially believed that Dragon ball it contributed nothing to its readers. In fact, some of his criticisms of the saga are among the strongest we’ve seen. Similarly, this incredible statue immortalizes one of the most tragic moments of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Source: pka55572278

