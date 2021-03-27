Veganum, the ‘dark kitchen’ that promotes ethics through vegan food

The blind kitchen, that of the restaurants that only offer take away food and do not have a dining room for customers, has come to stay in Valencia thanks to Veganum, the first dark kitchen (restoration without public) vegan of the city, which for six months has sought to bring this type of food to all audiences and promote its ethical commitment to animal welfare and recycling.

Despite the restrictions on Valencian restoration, Raúl Artigado, restorer and creator of this initiative, started the project in October 2020, the lowest moment in the sector due to the pandemic, although for Veganum the beginnings were unbeatable, according to its founder.

He relates that the idea was born to promote ethical commitments beyond food, such as awareness for health and caring for the planet, by reducing waste generated in the hospitality industry, and with the challenge of promoting respect and equality among its workers.

Undertaking during the pandemic

“It’s a little risky undertake when everyone tells you otherwise, but if not now, when will it be? “asked Artigado to take the step; despite the risk, Veganum has consolidated thanks to its market model based on” kitchen blind “, where products are offered at home or to collect, so the closure of the hotel business did not affect him.

“I wanted to offer something that had a series of values, and the movement that most resembles it is the vegan, “he defends. Through different ethical practices such as guaranteeing animal welfare with totally vegan products or using recycled and recyclable products, he has achieved a” very positive “response from the Valencian public.

Artigado analyzes his journey in these months and celebrates that the restaurant’s public is aware of the planet: “The people who come invest in health and in our principles.”

The profile of your clientele is mostly female and young, “between 18 and 30 years old”, and although it may seem otherwise, the letter is intended “for everyone, regardless of whether they are vegan or not”, with the intention of breaking the stigmas that this type of food may have .

Vegan fast food

The Veganum letter it contains hamburgers made with vegetable proteins, such as pea; sandwiches and rolls with soy or mushrooms inside, as well as a selection of salads, starters and totally vegan desserts.

“There is a belief that vegan food is very flat,” laments Artigado, but with his menu, “a american food in which there is a lot of sauce and the food is tasty “, they intend to bring the most reluctant public closer to trying their creations.

The letter went through a Investigation process until reaching the desired quality, since the greatest fear with this type of kitchen was that the end consumer would not receive their order in optimal conditions.

“We have done everything to the product to see what it could hold up, and we have a lot of advantage with respect to the rest of the restaurants: by not working with meat products, we avoid that our hamburgers become caked “, he emphasizes.

Artigado explains that “except for a hamburger base”, the entire menu is own elaborations The majority of the products used are from local commerce, in addition to structuring relationships with Valencian shops and stores under the premise of “kilometer 0”, another of the commitments acquired by Veganum.

“The ethics in this idea he is a heavyweight and we have always tried to help those we have been close to “, so they work to increase their workforce and also fulfill the” social commitment to give opportunities to people who do not have experience or are not hired “For this they have created processes in the kitchen that allow them to be working in the premises” in two or three weeks. “

The work of this blind kitchen is usually divided between three people: one in the kitchen, another in packaging and another in dealing with the customer and distribution, although “when the work tightens” there are six.

A growing business

At the moment, Valencia does not have many blind kitchens, so Artigado defends that this model has future perspective -it is “a growing market”, he affirms- and hopes a greater implementation since the pandemic situation has pushed the citizen “to this way of consuming”.

It is a more viable alternative for the restaurateur, since the clients do not enter the premises, and the preparation of the orders is carried out “with all the security measures to avoid contagion”, although one of the biggest problems is the treatment, much more impersonal when compared with a traditional restaurant.

The challenge is to expand with the opening of “one or two” stores new to the city before the end of the year but aware that growth must be “staggered” to ensure that all ethical and quality standards of the company are met.

“I would not like to open a restaurant in another city and that a franchisee does not follow the model with which we work; Veganum is like a son to me, “he concludes.