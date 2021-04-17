Vegan NGO launches petition to ban the production and sale of biscuits in the shape of animals

During years, the most consumed and known cookies in the world were those that were shaped like animals. Giraffes, rhinos, crocodiles and elephants represented a highly requested food among the little ones. However, as time went by, its production decreased as did its consumption worldwide.

However, it is still possible to find some brands that come with traditional vanilla cookies in these types of shapes. But everything would be about to change. In the last moment, the French NGO Vegan Society started a campaign, in which calls for a worldwide ban on these cookies. Alleges that this presentation is “offensive and disrespectful” and lashed out at producers and distributors.

According to what they themselves were able to express in their request, the consumption of these cookies “promotes a feeling of superiority over other living beings” So what the mere consumption of a cookie in the shape of an animal, be it a dinosaur or an elephant, “generates offensive behaviors with the environment.”

Their intention is to completely eliminate this format and not only target those cookies that have some animal component in their preparation, but also want to eradicate those that are clearly vegan. In that sense, local media asked the professor in sociology at Monmouth University what was, from the point of view, the impact of these forms on people.

“Reiterate for children their privileged access to the natural world. Being able to ‘collect’ animals, manipulate and eat them emphasizes the notion of human supremacy over other species ”, the specialist specified. “I understand the reasoning, but if they continue at this rate there will be things to prohibit,” he added.

Although the idea sounded a bit strange in networks, there is a precedent that protects the Vegan Society with its request. Years ago, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) started a similar campaign that sought a cookie manufacturer to remove the pictures of animals in their cages from their packaging.

