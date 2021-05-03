Vegan mother boasts her baby eating dirt and stones and is harshly criticized

There are many mothers who are excessively careful about what their children put in their mouths, in particular if we talk about earth, sand or some insect.

Many are scared when they see their little ones tasting soil and even, they quickly go to the doctor to prevent this from causing any damage, especially to the stomach. Perhaps this is not so necessary because out there it is said that this action all it does is strengthen the immune system of the little ones.

About the topic, A vegan woman, originally from Arizona, has caused a stir after she uploaded several videos on her TikTok account where her 8-month-old baby named Fern can be seen eating sand, dirt and even chewing small stones, in addition to licking the straps that are in the seats of the supermarket carts.

@comingupfern 🥰 # 8monthsold #eightmonthsold #homebirthbaby #freebirth #unassistedpregnancy #earthing #grounding #veganbaby #breastfeeding #babyfern ♬ original sound – 🤍

The woman who identifies himself on TikTok as @comingupfern He has already accumulated millions of views on his videos, as well as a series of criticisms and comments regarding what he allows him to do with his baby.

In your defense, the mother indicated that she is raising her child as a “vegan” and since she is still breastfeeding him, he is completely protected from any virus or bacteria that could be ingested by this practice; In addition, she is convinced that, in effect, this also helps her to have a stronger immune system since there are microorganisms that positively influence the body.

@comingupfern Answer to @ mayaspotify3 #homebirth #unassistedbirth #homebirthbaby # momsunder25 #babyfern #babiesoftiktok #veganbaby # 8monthsold ♬ Runaway – AURORA

It is because of that has raised its voice against the allopathic industry (term used by homeopaths to refer to pharmacotherapy and other classical medical methods), ensuring that in the West, medicine has created a “campaign” against bacteria in order to earn millions of dollars with its drugs.

“I am not afraid of bacteria. In fact, I welcome you. I trust nature and my baby. It is not a coincidence that babies have this instinct while they are breastfed, ”said the mother in one of her tapes, which reached more than 12 million views.

@comingupfern Reply to @sydneybrassyfields those crunches 🥺 #teething #homebirth #unassistedbirth #vbac #grounding #babygrounding #naturebaby # 8monthsold ♬ Runaway – AURORA

This sparked a flurry of comments for and against such parenting system. While some feel identified with this mother, assuring that they practice some of the things she does with Fern, others assure that it really is a very dirty practice.

Similarly, she has also been harshly criticized for feeding her little one exclusively vegan products.

