Vegan diet. How to replace animal food?

You wonder how substitute the egg in your pastry preparations or cream cheese on a cheesecake? Do you think it is impossible? We tell you what vegetable alternatives you can achieve the same or almost almost the same result as if you used animal foods. Attentive!

One of the great difficulties when deciding to follow a vegan diet or reduce the consumption of foods of animal origin is how to substitute eggs and cheese. These are two foods deeply rooted in our culture and that also serve to prepare a multitude of dishes.

The egg, in particular, is the basis of a thousand and one pastry recipes, since it gives consistency and structure to biscuits and cakes, color to cookies … as well as being the star ingredient in an omelette. So what do we do if we don’t want to use it? There are a series of alternatives to eggs that will be more suitable depending on what we are going to prepare.

– Flaxseed egg. This false egg is prepared by mixing 1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds and 3 of water. Let it rest for about 5-10 minutes and you get a paste that can be used to replace the egg in preparations such as pancakes, quick breads, brownies and muffins.

– Chia egg. Ideal for use in brownies, muffins, and cookies. As simple as mixing 1 tablespoon of chia seeds or ground seeds with 3 of water and letting it rest for 5 to 10 minutes to obtain an egg.

– Aquafaba. This is the liquid that remains in a pot of cooked chickpeas. With the aquafaba we can substitute the egg whites, used, for example, in meringues. It is prepared by beating that excess liquid with a few rods until obtaining a kind of meringue.

– Banana. If you don’t mind that muffins and cakes have a subtle flavor to this fruit, you can use it in place of the egg. ¼ cup of a ripe banana would be the equivalent of one egg.

– Silky tofu. Swap an egg for a quarter cup of silken or silken tofu when making quick muffins, cakes, and breads. Of course, this substitute works as long as the recipe uses baking soda or baking soda.

As for cheese, some of the foods used to prepare the vegan option are cashews, nutritional yeast, cooked potatoes … Don’t miss out on this photo gallery and learn how to make a few substitutions.