Vegan cryptocurrency causes million-dollar losses in Amazon’s soccer team

Vegan Nation, a vegan marketplace based in the United Kingdom, is being requested by the Justice of Amazonas to pay US $ 600 thousand, equivalent to R $ 3.3 million, to the football team Esporte Clube Iranduba, due to an alleged fraud that involves a cryptocurrency. vegan, vegancoin.The Vegan Nation signed a sponsorship agreement with the club in 2019 to promote the brand. However, it was defined that the company’s payment would be made in vegancoins, a cryptocurrency supposedly used in the marketplace for the purchase of vegan products. It was defined that Vegan Nation would pay 1.2 million vegancoins to the Amazon team that, in theory , would pay have a price of 0.50 cents, totaling a payment of approximately US $ 600 thousand dollars, however, according to the team, the token was never launched on the market, it is not traded in exchange and has no real value. According to justice:

Do you want to earn Bitcoins?

We help you with that.

Open an account for free!

It is noted that the contract was flawed from its genesis, by establishing an inapplicable obligation, due to the lack of liquidity of the vegancoins, to the detriment of the interests of the author, who in turn projected the brand of the defendants and assumed commitments from all . their sporting activity in the year according to the sponsorship held.

Amarildo Dutra, president of the club, during an interview in the newspaper A Crítica, criticized the company’s position:

Will we use garnish vegacoins? When we signed the contract, its representative at that time happened that it would be in May (the entry of the currency to the market). There is no point handing me worthless coins. They were priced in dollars.

The CEO of Vegan Nation stated that the president of Iranduba knew that the payment would be made in Vegancoins, and that this is not a short-term investment. The company has also entered into contracts with other Brazilian clubs, including Paysandu, Remo and Nacional.Read more: With pressure from Brazilians, the SEC puts the Bitcoin ETF in the US under discussion.