Vegalta Sendai and Consadole Sapporo split the points after drawing one

07/10/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The match played this Saturday at the Yurtec Stadium Sendai and who faced the Vegalta Sendai and to Consadole Sapporo it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Vegalta Sendai came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Urawa Reds. On the visitors’ side, the Consadole Sapporo He came from beating 1-0 in his fiefdom at Tokushima Vortis in the last match played. After the score, the local team was in seventeenth position, while the Consadole Sapporo he stayed in tenth place at the end of the match.

The first half of the match started in an unbeatable way for him Consadole Sapporo, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Fernandes shortly after starting the match, specifically in minute 4. He tied the Vegalta Sendai thanks to a bit of Takumi mase in the 31st minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-1.

In the second period, both the Vegalta Sendai and the Consadole Sapporo They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (1-1).

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Vegalta Sendai gave entrance to Nishimura, Ryoma Kida, Oti Y Nakahara for Cardoso, Sekiguchi, Akasaki Y Kato, Meanwhile he Consadole Sapporo gave entrance to Arano, Bothroyd, Suga Y Yanagi for Fernandes, Takamine, Aoki Y Kaneko.

With this tie, the Vegalta Sendai it was placed in the seventeenth position of the table with 17 points. For his part, Consadole Sapporo with this point he was in tenth position with 29 points at the end of the game.

The next day the Vegalta Sendai will be measured with the Cherry Osaka, while the Sapporo team will play their match against Urawa Reds.

Data sheetVegalta Sendai:Slowik, Hiraoka, Yoshino, Ishihara, Takumi Mase, Matsushita, Tomita, Kato (Nakahara, min.81), Sekiguchi (Ryoma Kida, min.63), Cardoso (Nishimura, min.46) and Akasaki (Oti, min.81 )Consadole Sapporo:Sugeno, Miyazawa, Fukumori, Tanaka, Takamine (Bothroyd, min.75), Komai, Aoki (Suga, min.81), Fernandes (Arano, min.75), Songkrasin, Ogashiwa and Kaneko (Yanagi, min.89)Stadium:Yurtec Stadium SendaiGoals:Fernandes (0-1, min. 4) and Takumi Mase (1-1, min. 31)