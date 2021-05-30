Vegalta Sendai and Cerezo Osaka sign a draw at Yurtec Stadium Sendai (1-1)

05/30/2021 at 10:01 AM CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Yurtec Stadium Sendai and who faced the Vegalta Sendai and to Cherry Osaka it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Vegalta Sendai He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last match held against the Kawasaki Frontale. For his part, Cherry Osaka he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Tokushima Vortis and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. With this score, the local team was in nineteenth position, while the Cherry Osaka he came in fifth place at the end of the match.

During the first part of the duel none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Cherry Osaka, which inaugurated its light thanks to a goal from Tiago Pagnussat in minute 53. But later the local team reacted in the 79th minute and equalized the contest through a goal from Martinus, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Vegalta Sendai who entered the game were Nakahara, Cardoso, Martinus, Kato Y Hachisuka replacing Foguinho, Akasaki, Ryoma kida, Ishihara Y Sekiguchi, while changes in the Cherry Osaka They were Okubo Y Fujita, who entered to replace Harakawa Y Taggart.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Nishimura, of Vegalta Sendai and one to Dankler of Cherry Osaka.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Vegalta Sendai it was placed in the nineteenth position of the table with six points. For his part, Cherry Osaka with this point he got the fifth place with 17 points at the end of the game.

The next day the Sendai team will play at home against the Urawa Reds, Meanwhile he Cherry Osaka will look for the victory at home against Consadole Sapporo.

Data sheetVegalta Sendai:Slowik, Hiraoka, Tawiah, Ishihara (Kato, min.74), Takumi Mase, Tomita, Foguinho (Nakahara, min.16), Ryoma Kida (Martinus, min.60), Sekiguchi (Hachisuka, min.74), Akasaki ( Cardoso, min. 60) and NishimuraCerezo Osaka:Jin-Hyeon Kim, Tiago Pagnussat, Dankler, Maruhashi, Matsuda, Harakawa (Okubo, min.65), Seko, Kiyotake, Sakamoto, Okuno and Taggart (Fujita, min.72)Stadium:Yurtec Stadium SendaiGoals:Tiago Pagnussat (0-1, min. 53) and Martinus (1-1, min. 79)