Vegalta Sendai 2-1 Oita Trinita

05/22/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

The Vegalta Sendai added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Oita Trinita this saturday in the Yurtec Stadium Sendai. The Vegalta Sendai He faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Fukuoka Wasp by a score of 0-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Oita Trinita did not pass the tables with a score of 1-1 against the Sagan tosu. With this defeat the Oita Trinita was placed in seventeenth position at the end of the match, while the Vegalta Sendai is eighteenth.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Vegalta Sendai, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Nishimura just a few minutes after the opening whistle, in minute 5. The visiting team put the tie thanks to a goal from Nagasawa in the 12th minute, thus closing the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival thanks to the goal of Kato at 74 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Oita Trinita gave entrance to Fujimoto, Koide, Yuya takazawa and Inoue for Watanabe, Henrique Trevisan, Matsumoto Y Machida and by the Vegalta Sendai it was replaced Takumi mase, Kato, Cardoso, Tawiah Y Matsushita for Teruyama, Ryoma Kida, Akasaki, Tomita Y Sekiguchi.

After this match, both teams tied on points (nine points) and placed in eighteenth (Vegalta Sendai) and seventeenth position (Oita Trinita).

The next day the Vegalta Sendai will be measured with the Nagoya Grampus, while Oita’s team will play their match against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Data sheetVegalta Sendai:Slowik, Hiraoka, Yoshino, Ishihara, Teruyama (Takumi Mase, min.46), Tomita (Tawiah, min.90), Foguinho, Ryoma Kida (Kato, min.65), Sekiguchi (Matsushita, min.90), Nishimura and Akasaki (Cardoso, min.76)Oita Trinita:Popp, Henrique Trevisan (Koide, min.83), Misao, Keisuke Saka, Shimoda, Haneda, Matsumoto (Yuya Takazawa, min.83), Kagawa, Machida (Inoue, min.83), Watanabe (Fujimoto, min.64) and NagasawaStadium:Yurtec Stadium SendaiGoals:Nishimura (1-0, min. 5), Nagasawa (1-1, min. 12) and Kato (2-1, min. 74)