Debuting in the Brazilian volleyball Superliga, Vedacit Guarulhos has a new commander. Guilherme Novaes, from Minas Gerais, from São Paulo, signed with the team that was the leader of the last edition of Superliga B. The official presentation should take place next Wednesday, June 3, at 5 pm, in a live on the club’s Instagram .

Guilherme Novaes, new coach of Vedacit Vôlei Guarulhos. Photo: Disclosure

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

The new Superliga season, according to the CBV calendar, should start in October. That way, Guilherme will have time to put the club’s project into practice, arriving already to help in the formulation of the squad and assist in the choice of players that should be announced soon. Besides the coach, the São Paulo club has already announced the renewal of the contract with the players Sandro Barbalho and Thiago Alves.

For Anderson Marsili, Volleyball Guarulhos sports manager, the team needed a coach with the same identity as the club: “It was a thorough search to find a profile that would match our medium and long-term planning, in which we have the talent reveal as a strong point. We want to put this into practice now. “

With great experience in grassroots categories, Guilherme arrives in Guarulhos after a great job as coach of the under-21 team of Minas: “At Minas Tennis Club I had the opportunity to work with several athletes with great potential, in a traditional club and in this line of training It was a period of great learning that left me prepared for this new opportunity against Vedacit Vôlei Guarulhos. My expectation is that we can surprise many people. I am sure that it will be a reference within the national scenario “, concluded Guilherme.

